A woman arrested in connection with the murder of a 2 year old girl in Cork is due before court this morning.

Santina Cawley was found critically injured in the Elderwood Park flats complex just off Cork's Boreenmanna Road on July 5th.

The infant was brought to Cork University Hospital where she died a number of hours later.

Gardai say a 35 year old woman was arrested this morning as part of the murder investigation.

She's due before Cork District Court this morning.



Image: via Irish Examiner.