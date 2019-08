The High Court is to give a verdict on Ryanair's application for an injunction today.

Around 180 of the airline's Irish-based pilots are due to strike both tomorrow and Friday in a row over pay and conditions.

The injunction against members of the Irish Airline Pilots Association, which is part of FORSA, is to try to stop the strikes going ahead.

If the ruling doesn't go in Ryanair's favour, the airline may only have a few hours to put contingency plans in place.