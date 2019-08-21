Kildare Today

Naas Trolley Numbers Continue To Rise.

: 08/21/2019 - 10:17
Author: Róisin Power
hospital_trolley_4.jpg

The number of patients on trolleys at Naas General Hospital continue to rise.

22 people are without beds there today.

Across the country, 515 patients are waiting for bed.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 76 people on trolleys, according to the INMO.

