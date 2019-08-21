Listen: Strike By Ryanair Pilots Won't Be Going Ahead.

A planned strike by 180 Ryanair pilots based in Dublin won't now be going ahead after a ruling from the High Court.

It's granted the airline an injunction against members of the Irish Airline Pilots Association, which is part of FORSA.

They were due to start the walkout at midnight tonight in a row over pay and conditions.

Ryanair has welcomed the decision, and says all flights from Irish airports tomorrow and Friday will operate as normal.

Bernard Harbor is from FORSA, which represents the pilots involved: