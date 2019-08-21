K Drive

Several Injured After A Gang Attack In France.

08/21/2019
Author: Róisin Power
Several people have been injured after a gang attacked a French rapper's video shoot.

A group of up to 15 people stormed rapper Booba's video set overnight in Paris, armed with guns and baseball bats.

Local media report the artist is in a bitter feud with other French rappers.

