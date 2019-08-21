K Drive

A Clane Road To Be Closed For Works Tomorrow Night.

: 08/21/2019 - 16:45
Author: Róisin Power
The R407 at Bodenstown in Clane will be closed tomorrow night for road works.

KCC restoration improvement works will begin at 6pm tomorrow evening, Thursday August 22nd.

The road will reopen on Friday morning at 6am.

Diversions will be in place with only emergency and local access maintained.

