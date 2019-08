All Ryanair flights from Ireland will operate as normal tomorrow after the High Court blocked attempts by some pilots to go on strike.

180 of them based in Dublin were due to start their industrial action at midnight tonight.

However, Ryanair's been granted an injunction against the unions involved to stop the walkout tomorrow and Friday.

The judge ruled there wasn't enough evidence all 180 members were properly notified of the chance to take part in a secret ballot for industrial action.