Two Men Questioned In Relation To Murder In Co.Down.

Two men are being questioned on suspicion of the murder of Malcolm McKeown in Co Down on Monday.

The 54 year old was found dead in his car at the rear of a petrol station on the main street in Waringstown by two teenage boys at around 9pm.

Police believe the father of three was shot up to six times at close range, and may have been there for two hours before being found.

CCTV footage has also emerged of Mr McKeown inside the shop before he was killed.

Police have spent the day conducting a series of searches in Lurgan and Waringstown, as a 28 and 30 year old man were arrested earlier.

