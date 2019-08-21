The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Two Men Questioned In Relation To Murder In Co.Down.

: 08/21/2019 - 17:57
Author: Róisin Power
psni_badge.jpg

Two men are being questioned on suspicion of the murder of Malcolm McKeown in Co Down on Monday.

The 54 year old was found dead in his car at the rear of a petrol station on the main street in Waringstown by two teenage boys at around 9pm.

Police believe the father of three was shot up to six times at close range, and may have been there for two hours before being found.

CCTV footage has also emerged of Mr McKeown inside the shop before he was killed.

Police have spent the day conducting a series of searches in Lurgan and Waringstown, as a 28 and 30 year old man were arrested earlier.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!