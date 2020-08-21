The Eleven To Two Show

Rentokil Reports Surge In Call-Outs For Pest Birds.

: 08/21/2020 - 10:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Rentokil says it's seen a 12 per cent increase in callouts to deal with seagulls, pigeons and other pest birds so far this year.

Dublin accounted for half of the calls, followed by Cork and Meath, and then Kildare with 7% of the total.

The pest control company has warned the birds can become extremely aggressive and protective of their young at this time of the year.

It also says droppings contain bacteria including E.coli and Salmonella which can lead to the spread of infections.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

