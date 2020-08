Desmond Guinness, a descendant of the Kildare Guinness brewing dynasty, has died at the age of 88.

Mr Guinness bought and lived in Leixlip Castle, where he hosted a series of gigs, including concerts by The Boomtown Rats, The Rolling Stones and Thin Lizzy.

He also founded Leixlip Tidy Towns committee in the 1960s

Mr. Guinness purchased and restored Celbridge's Castletown House, before its purchase by the OPW.

He also founded Irish Georgian Society

File image: RollingNews