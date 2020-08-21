The Eleven To Two Show

Ceann Comhaire Called On To Disband Oireachtas Golf Society Following Galway Event.

Ceann Comhairle, Kildare's Seán O'Fearghail, is being asked to disband the Oireachtas Golf Society

It held an event at a hotel in Galway on Wednesday attended by 81 people.

That dinner took place 24 hours after the introduction of new Covid 19 restrictions, limiting the number of people who may congregate indoors.

Agriculture Minister, Dara Calleary and Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Senator Jerry Buttimer, have both resigned their positions this morning, following their attendance at the event.

Others noted on the guest list include: recently retired RTÉ broadcaster Sean O’Rourke and former attorney general and recently appointed Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe. EU Commissioner for Trade, Phil Hogan, and numerous other TDs and Senators.

This morning, Fianna Fáil TD, Sean Fleming, has called for the society to be dissolved "Oireachtas Golf Society should be disbanded  immediately. I am asking Ceann Comhairle take whatever steps are necessary."

 

