New guidelines for schools and parents around children will be issued by the HSE next week.

It will focus on general guidelines around hand-washing and other etiquette, while there will also be advice around school uniforms.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer added that NPHET is currently looking at a possible new testing regime for children.

Dr Ronan Glynn says it's hoped different swab tests for children can form part of that:

File image: RollingNews