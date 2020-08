Covid-19 testing of 3,500 staff in meat processing factories in Kildare, Laois & Offaly will begin today.

It's after numerous clusters of the virus were detected in these plants.

Further south, in Co Tipperary, ABP confirmed yesterday another eight staff at its factory in Cahir tested positive for the virus.

Independent TD Denis Naughten says the latest clusters in meat plants are unacceptable.