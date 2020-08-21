Naas Social Democrats Cllr. To Answer Questions On Spanish Holiday To National Executive.

A Naas Social Democrats councillor is to appear before his party's National Executive following his holidaying in Spain for a two week period.

Bill Clear, left the country on July 18th.

He and his family were tested for Covid 19 within three days of their return, and all tests were negative.

The councillor restricted his movements on his return, but did not self-isolation.

Speaking to Kildare Today on Wednesday, he said taking the vacation was a "wrong decision". Listen to the interview here, from 25 minutes

In a statement this morning, the Social Democrats says he will explain the circumstances of his holiday to the National Executive and any "further actions" will be at the discretion of that executive.

"Cllr Clear has acknowledged his error of judgement in going abroad and has apologised, including on KildareFM (sic) earlier this week. Cllr Clear is being asked to explain the full circumstances to the National Executive of the Party. Further actions will be for the decision of the National Executive."

File image: Bill Clear/Twitter.