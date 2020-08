Gardaí are investigating possible breaches of Covid-19 guidelines at a an Oireachtas dinner in Galway on Wednesday night.

Former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary has resigned after attending the event at a hotel in Clifden.

The Taoiseach has accepted his resignation and says it was an error in judgement.

Speaking to MidWest Radio, Dara Calleary says he didn't expect over 80 people to be there: