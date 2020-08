Gardai are investigating the event which led to the resignation of Dara Calleary as Minister for Agriculture.

Opposition parties are calling for the Dail to be recalled after the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner breached public health guidelines.

Andrew Lowth reports:

Oireachtas members have been apologising for attending the dinner in what's being described as an "error in judgement".

Ben Finnegan has more:

File image: Dara Calleary/RollingNews