Kildare TD Lambasts Those Who Attended Oireachtas Golf Society Dinner.

A Kildare TD has lambasted those who attended the Oireachtas golf dinner on Wednesday.

The event, attended by over 80 people, has already prompted two resignations, that of Dara Calleary from the Agriculture portfolio, and Jerry Buttimer as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

Fine Gael has removed the whip from Buttimer and two other attendees.

Among the others at the event were EU Trade Commissioner, Phil Hogan, retired RTÉ journalist, Seán O'Rourke, and Supreme Court judge, Seamus Woulfe.

Kildare South Sinn Fein TD, Patricia Ryan, says "I am very disappointed that anyone would attend such a large gathering in the current circumstances. Our office has been flooded with calls and messages from residents of the 3 lockdown counties who have made many sacrifices over the last few months. To them it feels like one rule for them and another rule for the rest of us. Many of us have cancelled holidays and staycations because of the current lockdown. In some cases, families have lost their savings on holidays they could not take. Others have had to cancel weddings, christenings and other family gatherings. Daragh Calleary and Jerry Buttimer have done the right thing by resigning. Phil Hogan should also resign. The Dáil needs to be recalled immediately so that this and other issues of national importance such as the return to school, can be discussed."