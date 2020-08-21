K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare TD Lambasts Those Who Attended Oireachtas Golf Society Dinner.

: 08/21/2020 - 13:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
patricia_ryan_candidate_image.jpg

A Kildare TD has lambasted those who attended the Oireachtas golf dinner on Wednesday.

The event, attended by over 80 people, has already prompted two resignations, that of Dara Calleary from the Agriculture portfolio, and Jerry Buttimer as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

Fine Gael has removed the whip from Buttimer and two other attendees.

Among the others at the event were EU Trade Commissioner, Phil Hogan, retired RTÉ journalist, Seán O'Rourke, and Supreme Court judge, Seamus Woulfe.

Kildare South Sinn Fein TD, Patricia Ryan, says "I am very disappointed that anyone would attend such a large gathering in the current circumstances. Our office has been flooded with calls and messages from residents of the 3 lockdown counties who have made many sacrifices over the last few months. To them it feels like one rule for them and another rule for the rest of us. Many of us have cancelled holidays and staycations because of the current lockdown. In some cases, families have lost their savings on holidays they could not take. Others have had to cancel weddings, christenings and other family gatherings. Daragh Calleary and Jerry Buttimer have done the right thing by resigning. Phil Hogan should also resign. The Dáil needs to be recalled immediately so that this and other issues of national importance such as the return to school, can be discussed."

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!