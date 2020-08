Annual manufacturing prices decreased by 8-point-4 per cent in July.

Figures from the CSO show monthly factory gate prices decreased by 0.9 per cent last month compared to a decrease of 0.7 per cent for July of last year.

The annual percentage change showed a decrease of 8.4 per cent in July 2020, compared to a decrease of 8.2 per cent in the year to June.

In the month, the price index for export sales decreased by 0.9 per cent.

