The Cabinet is meeting now to discuss whether to lift the local lockdowns across Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

It's understood the measures, which are due to expire on Sunday, will be lifted for Laois and Offaly.

However, it's expected Kildare's lockdown will be extended due to the large number of Covid 19 cases reported there over the past two weeks.

These midlands residents say businesses and people have struggled with the latest restrictions:

File image: RollingNews