Social Democrat Cllr., Bill Clear, Has Resigned As Deputy Mayor Of Naas.

Bill Clear has resigned as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Naas Municipal District.

It follows a two week holiday in Spain, from July 18th.

He and his family were tested for Covid 19 within three days of their return, and all tests were negative.

The councillor restricted his movements on his return, but did not self isolate.

He is to outline the circumstances of his vacation to the party's National Executive and and any "further actions" will be at the discretion of that executive.

His Municipal District colleague, Independent Cllr., Seamie Moore, has written to the MD Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Fintan Brett," to seek Bill Clear's resignation forthwith and to relate the findings of that request

to other members before any public statement"

In a statement to Kfm this afternoon, he notes his resignation as Deputy Mayor:

"Throughout this week, I have expressed regret at my decision to proceed with a private family holiday to Spain in July. This was an error of judgement. Following discussion with my party leaders, I am standing down from my position as Leas Cathaoirleach of Naas Municipal District Council with immediate effect. I sincerely apologise to the people I represent and to my colleagues on the council. "