K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Social Democrat Cllr., Bill Clear, Has Resigned As Deputy Mayor Of Naas.

: 08/21/2020 - 15:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

Bill Clear has resigned as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Naas Municipal District.

It follows a two week holiday in Spain, from July 18th.

He and his family were tested for Covid 19 within three days of their return, and all tests were negative.

The councillor restricted his movements on his return, but did not self isolate.

He is to outline the circumstances of his vacation to the party's National Executive and and any "further actions" will be at the discretion of that executive.

His Municipal District colleague, Independent Cllr., Seamie Moore, has written to the MD Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Fintan Brett," to seek Bill Clear's resignation forthwith and to relate the findings of that request
to other members before any public statement"

In a statement to Kfm this afternoon, he notes his resignation as Deputy Mayor:

"Throughout this week, I have expressed regret at my decision to proceed with a private family holiday to Spain in July. This was an error of judgement. Following discussion with my party leaders, I am standing down from my position as Leas Cathaoirleach of Naas Municipal District Council with immediate effect. I sincerely apologise to the people I represent and to my colleagues on the council. "

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!