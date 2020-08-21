K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Arrested In Connection With 2 International Invoice Redirect Frauds.

: 08/21/2020 - 15:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_logo.jpg

A man is in garda custody in Dublin in connection with two international invoice redirection frauds.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested a man in his early 30s this morning as part of Operation Joggle.

The arrest is in relation to two international invoice redirection frauds, totalling 36-thousand euro, which were received into Irish bank accounts.

Gardai say the man is currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda station for the proper investigation of an offence of money laundering, and investigations are ongoing.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!