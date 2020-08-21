Man Arrested In Connection With 2 International Invoice Redirect Frauds.

A man is in garda custody in Dublin in connection with two international invoice redirection frauds.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested a man in his early 30s this morning as part of Operation Joggle.

The arrest is in relation to two international invoice redirection frauds, totalling 36-thousand euro, which were received into Irish bank accounts.

Gardai say the man is currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda station for the proper investigation of an offence of money laundering, and investigations are ongoing.

