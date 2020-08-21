K Drive

Increased Business Supports Announced For Kildare Firm, Following Extensions Of Covid 19 Restrictions.

: 08/21/2020 - 15:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_eu500_notes_stacked_pixabay.jpg

Another top-up of the Restart Grant Plus, and one to one business support, has been announced for firms in Kildare.

It follows today's decision to extend Covid 19 restrictions.

The Restart Grant top-up is 20%, bringing the new minimum grant to €5,600 and the maximum grant to €35,000.  

One to one specialist expertise and mentoring will be provided to impacted businesses, helping them reassess their financial plans.  

A virtual ‘Sustaining Business’ open day will be held early next week.

Marketing Grants Marketing grants under the Technical Assistance for Micro Exporters (TAME) programme will be reinforced to help businesses to get their message out that they are open for business.

Up to €2,500 is available.

A publicity campaign will be run locally to ensure businesses are aware of all the funding options available to them

Applications from Kildare for all existing schemes will continue to be prioritised

