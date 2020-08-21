K Drive

CKC: Additional Business Supports Announced For Kildare Don't Go Far Enough.

: 08/21/2020 - 16:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Co Kildare Chamber of Commerce is calling for another further stimulus package for the tourism and hospitality sector in the county as a result of the Government extension to the lockdown.

A press briefing, following today's cabinet meeting, is to take place this afternoon at 4.45pm.

However, the Tánaiste has confirmed Kildare will remain within restrictions.

Lockdown in Laois and Offaly is being lifted.

Leo Varadkar has announced another increase in the Restart Grant Plus, of 20%, along with other supports for Kildare firms.

CKC says however, the "supports announced today are only a rehash and are not sufficient. The €1 million fund announced last week by Government granted to Failte Ireland for the promotion of tourism in Kildare, Laois and Offaly now immediately needs to be redirected to affected businesses who have an emergency need for cash flow to remain afloat. "

The Chamber estimates that 1,200 jobs have been lost in the county since the beginning of localised restrictions.

CEO of Co Kildare Chamber Allan Shine said “The announcement of a 6-9 month plan for living with Covid announced by the Taoiseach recently needs to be implemented immediately and must be the priority this weekend. Businesses are today laying off staff in Kildare, the seriousness of the situation is very real. The level of community transmission cases in Kildare are extremely high and whilst this lockdown will cause severe hurt and anguish to many of our members, public health is the number 1 priority with the economy coming in a close second. We must learn how to live with this virus until a vaccine is found. Opening and closing counties cannot continue, the economy needs to recover and recover quickly.”

