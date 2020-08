A father and his two children who died after their car plunged into a lake in Co. Donegal last night have been named.

The bodies of 49 year old John Mullan, his 14 year old son, Tomás, and 6 year old daughter, Amelia, from Moville have since been recovered.

The crash happened at 20 past ten at Quigleys Point on Lough Foyle at twenty past ten.

The mother managed to escape the car and get help - she is now being treated in hospital.