Customers In Kildare Remain Without Electricity, Two Days After Storm Ali.

: 09/21/2018 - 10:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
electricity_pylons.jpg

55 customers in three locations in Kildare remain without electricity in the wake of Storm Ali.

They are in Ballyteague, Enfield and north of Broadford.

Nationally, 4,000 customers are affect.

ESB Network says its crew continue to work to repair faults

 

