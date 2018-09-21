Design Work On Dublin-Maynooth Cycle-Way Continues.

Councils in Kildare and Fingal are working on the development of the cycleway between Dublin and Maynooth.

Design work continues.

The National Transport Authority has told Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy that it is envisaged that the project "will be completed by 2020"

Iarnrod Éireann and the Commission for Railway Regulation have indicated don't have any objections to Phase 2 of the Royal Canal Cycle Scheme.

This will allow for a full cycle route between the city-centre and Maynooth.

Deputy Murphy says “In addition, we are awaiting the outcome of a feasibility study by South Dublin County Council regarding the extension of the cycleway from the Newcastle Road to the Hazelhatch Road. This would further extend the safe cycling options available to people in North Kildare.”





Stock image.