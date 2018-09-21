Listen: Bus Connects Designer Defends The Controversial Scheme.

The designer of the Bus Connects plan, Jarrett Walker, has been defending the scheme.

The government is continuing to face opposition to it's planned overhaul of the bus network in Kildare, Dublin, Meath and Wicklow

Several public protests have been staged in opposition to the plan, and Fianna Fáil have also launched a motion aimed at blocking the overhaul.

11 orbital routes, including one linking Celbridge, Maynooth and Tallaght, are being proposed

While proposals for the proposals for the 67x, the 66a and 66b have been deemed "unacceptable" by some councillors in Leixlip.

Mr. Walker says is the Lead Consultant in the re-design project:

File image: Jarrett Walker/RollingNews