Listen: PAC To Proceed With Examination Of Expenditure At The Office Of The President.

The cost of Michael D. Higgins’ presidential term is to be examined by an Oireachtas committee next week, despite a warning from the Dept, of the Taoiseach that any such examination may be "unconstitutional".

The Public Accounts Committee, on which sits Kildare TD, Catherine Murphy, agreed to the emergency meeting yesterday morning, putting the group on a collision course with the Government and Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin.

Some politicians fear an investigation will damage the integrity of the presidential election.

Labour TD Alan Kelly's questioning whether the move is constitutional:

However, Fianna Fail TD Marc McSharry disagrees:

File image: Áras an Uachtaráin