The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

UK Govt. Feels, Privately, That PM Was Ambushed By EU Counterparts.

: 09/21/2018 - 10:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
theresa_may_5.jpg

Sources close to the British Government claim Theresa May has been ambushed by her EU counterparts.

Downing Street had hoped she would get some backing for her Brexit plan at a meeting in Austria, but instead they flatly told her it won't work - a move that's reassured Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Former British Brexit secretary David Davis is now claiming up to 40 Conservatives could vote against the UK government's approach.

He quit after the plan was agreed by ministers at the PM's Chequers country home.
 

File image: Theresa May.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!