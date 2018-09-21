UK Govt. Feels, Privately, That PM Was Ambushed By EU Counterparts.

Sources close to the British Government claim Theresa May has been ambushed by her EU counterparts.

Downing Street had hoped she would get some backing for her Brexit plan at a meeting in Austria, but instead they flatly told her it won't work - a move that's reassured Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Former British Brexit secretary David Davis is now claiming up to 40 Conservatives could vote against the UK government's approach.

He quit after the plan was agreed by ministers at the PM's Chequers country home.



