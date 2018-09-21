The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: AGSI Wants To Examine Any Cuts To Garda Overtime.

: 09/21/2018 - 10:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors says its members want to examine how any cuts to discretionary and administrative overtime will impact core policing services.

The Garda Commissioner says the force will significantly exceed the budget for this year and Drew Harris says this is not a sustainable position.

Commissioner Harris says overtime WILL still be available for specific policing security operations, but only with approval.

The AGSI represents around 50 sergeants and inspectors stationed in the Kildare Division.

It's General Secretary is Eadetown resident, John Jacob

