The Taoiseach says he’s concerned about the timing of an assessment of the President’s spending.

The Public Accounts Committee, on which sits Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, is to begin an examination of the cost of Michael D Higgins time in office on Tuesday.

Some politicians fear an investigation will damage the integrity of the presidential election, on October 26th

Leo Varadkar he says the timing may not be right.

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews.