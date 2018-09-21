Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Green Party Criticises Transport Minister's "Hands-Off" Approach To Bus Connects.

: 09/21/2018 - 18:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
shane_ross_13_09_18_rollingnews.jpg

The Green Party has criticised the Transport Minister's 'hands off' approach to the Bus Connects scheme.

This is a €2 billion reform proposal for Dublin Bus, which serves Leixlip, Celbridge, Maynooth and Ballymore Eustace.

The package includes an orbital route linking Celbridge, Maynooth and Tallaght

Changes to services throughout Leixlip are being strongly cricitised by some local councillors

The proposals have been met with opposition from  commuters in areas where a direct bus link to the city centre will be axed.

Green Party Deputy leader Catherine Martin says Shane Ross needs to show some leadership here;

newstalk1739314.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Shane Ross/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!