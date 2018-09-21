Listen: Green Party Criticises Transport Minister's "Hands-Off" Approach To Bus Connects.

The Green Party has criticised the Transport Minister's 'hands off' approach to the Bus Connects scheme.

This is a €2 billion reform proposal for Dublin Bus, which serves Leixlip, Celbridge, Maynooth and Ballymore Eustace.

The package includes an orbital route linking Celbridge, Maynooth and Tallaght

Changes to services throughout Leixlip are being strongly cricitised by some local councillors

The proposals have been met with opposition from commuters in areas where a direct bus link to the city centre will be axed.

Green Party Deputy leader Catherine Martin says Shane Ross needs to show some leadership here;

File image: Shane Ross/RollingNews