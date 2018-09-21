Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: May Says The EU Must Come Up With New Brexit Plans.

: 09/21/2018 - 18:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
theresa_may_3.jpg

Theresa May says it's up to the European Union to come up with new Brexit plans.

In a speech after EU leaders rejected her Chequers plan the British Prime Minister demanded respect, and said Brexit negotiations can't make progress without a move from Brussels.

The sticking points are trade and the Irish border.

She also insists the EU must respect the integrity of the UK, including Northern Ireland:

18may.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

The DUP is backing Theresa May's position, calling the EU's behaviour "disrespectful" and "disgraceful".

However Sinn Fein MLA for Newry and Armagh Conor Murphy believes the UK leader is being unreasonable.

18dup.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!