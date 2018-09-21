Listen: May Says The EU Must Come Up With New Brexit Plans.

Theresa May says it's up to the European Union to come up with new Brexit plans.

In a speech after EU leaders rejected her Chequers plan the British Prime Minister demanded respect, and said Brexit negotiations can't make progress without a move from Brussels.

The sticking points are trade and the Irish border.

She also insists the EU must respect the integrity of the UK, including Northern Ireland:

The DUP is backing Theresa May's position, calling the EU's behaviour "disrespectful" and "disgraceful".

However Sinn Fein MLA for Newry and Armagh Conor Murphy believes the UK leader is being unreasonable.

File image.