Project Brief For Hewetson National School Close To Finalising.

Labour's Emmet Stagg was in further contact with the Minister for Education in relation to progressing the building project for Hewetson National School, Millicent, Clane, following the technical site visit by the Department last year.

Mr. Stagg stated that a New School for the National School was included in the Departments 6 year Construction Programme from 2016 to 2021.

The Minister has now advised Mr. Stagg that his Department is close to finalising the project brief for the proposed building project at Hewetson NS and will be in direct contact with the school when this process has been finalised.

Welcoming the fact that the project brief for the school is close to finalising, Mr. Stagg stated that getting the project into architectural planning was now critical for further progress and he will continue to monitor the situation closely.