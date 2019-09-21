Saturday Sportsbeat

Calls For KCC To Host An Event For Kildare Nurses and Midwives.

: 09/21/2019 - 10:53
Author: Eoin Beatty
inmo_logo.jpg

 

There are calls for Kildare County Council host an event for the nurses and midwives of the Kildare branch to mark 100 years of the role of the Irish Nurse and Midwives Organisation.

The motion proposed by Fine Gael Cllr. Peggy O'Dwyer will be discussed at the monthly meeting of KCC on Monday afternoon.

