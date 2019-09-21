Saturday Sportsbeat

Alterations and Cancellations On Certain Train Services, Including Kildare Stations.

Please note that due to Ballast Cleaning Works between Ballybrophy and Lisduff on the following alterations and cancellations to services will occur;

Cork services will operate every hour in each direction with altered timings, please check the journey planner or timetable PDF below for full details

Limerick services will operate every hour, connecting to and from all Cork services at Limerick Junction
20:29hrs Limerick to Limerick Junction service will be a bus transfer

Tralee services will operate every 2 hours, connecting to and from Cork services at Mallow
 
17:05hrs Dublin Heuston to Tralee is cancelled. Passengers should board the deferred 17:05hrs Dublin Heuston to Cork service and change at Mallow for a connecting service

Please note that there will be a delay of 25 - 30 mins from Mallow to Tralee

20:40hrs Cork to Heuston will operate to Portlaoise only, with bus transfers from Portlaoise to Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston

http://www.irishrail.ie/service-updates/irishrail-engineering-works

