KCC Has No Vacant Lands In Celbridge-Leixlip MD To Deliver Rewilding And Tree Planting.

: 09/21/2019 - 11:42
Author: Eoin Beatty
trees_in_parkland.jpg

 

Kildare County Council does not have any vacant lands within the Celbridge-Leixlip municipal district to deliver rewilding and tree planting.

Any proposals for this would have to be considered within existing open spaces and recreational land owned or taken in charge.

The Parks Department are examining ways of introducing pilot areas to reduce grass cutting and spraying.

Additionally an annual programme of tree planting is carried out around the county.

If these type of actions are to be expanded the work required to develop the proposal would also have to be considered in the context of staff and financial resources to deliver existing projects and what priority projects the municipal district members want delivered over the term of this council.

This comes after Green Councillor Vanessa Liston asked the council to provide an update on land it owns in the municipal district that would be suitable for re-wilding and tree-planting in the context of the national climate action objective to plant 440m trees over 20 years

