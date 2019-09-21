KCC Being Asked To Note The Importance and Contribution Of The Defence Forces To County Kildare.

There are calls for Kildare County Council to note the importance and contribution of the Defence Forces to the county of Kildare and the hundreds of serving and retired members living, and posted to our county with their families.

There are also calls for KCC to recognise the ongoing staffing crisis in our Defence Forces where 85% of personnel earn less than the average industrial wage, and calls on the Government to:

- Ensure that pay and allowances for members of the Defence Forces are fully restored

- Take immediate measures to stop the loss of serving members including a review of core pay

- Commit that the unspent allocation for staffing in the Department of Defence budget, due to there being less than 9,500 serving personnel, is used to address the staffing crisis

- Ensure that members are paid a living wage, and that suitable and sufficient accommodation is available at barracks for personnel and their families

- Commit to allowing staff representative bodies to affiliate to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

The motion proposed by Labour Group of Councillors Anne Breen, Aoife Breslin, Ciara Galvin, Angela Feeney and Mark Wall will be discussed at the KCC monthly meeting on Monday afternoon.