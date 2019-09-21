31 Applications From Kildare Made To The Afforestation Grant and Premium Scheme Over The Last Two And A Half Years.

Fianna Fail TD Dara Calleary has asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine for details on the number of applications received by the Forest Service for planting approval in 2017, 2018 and to the end of June 2019, by county in tabular form.

Minister Michael Creed responded by saying that The Afforestation Grant and Premium Scheme is a voluntary, demand-led scheme under the Forestry Programme 2014 – 2020.

It is open to land owners considering afforesting all or part of their land to apply.

In 2017, there were 15 applications in Kildare, in 2018, there were 10 and thus far in 2019, 6 applications have been made in the county.