KCC Respond To Calls For A Review To The Current Pay Parking System In Celbridge and Leixlip.

Fianna Fail Cllr. Bernard Caldwell's motion that the Celbridge Leixlip Municipal District Committee ask the council to review the current pay parking system in Leixlip and Celbridge, with a view to making changes to the hours allowed was discussed at a recent MD meeting.

The Roads Department reported they would only recommend a review of any parking bye-law where there is a significant change or extension of a bye-law area and/or enforcement periods.

They say the members should advise if they wish to commence a review of the Celbridge and Leixlip Parking Bye-Laws to amend the hours from 10am to 4pm Monday-Friday to 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday inclusive (excluding public/bank holidays).