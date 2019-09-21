Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Respond To Calls For A Review To The Current Pay Parking System In Celbridge and Leixlip.

: 09/21/2019 - 13:25
Author: Eoin Beatty
parking.jpg

 

Fianna Fail Cllr. Bernard Caldwell's motion that the Celbridge Leixlip Municipal District Committee ask the council to review the current pay parking system in Leixlip and Celbridge, with a view to making changes to the hours allowed was discussed at a recent MD meeting.

The Roads Department reported they would only recommend a review of any parking bye-law where there is a significant change or extension of a bye-law area and/or enforcement periods.

They say the members should advise if they wish to commence a review of the Celbridge and Leixlip Parking Bye-Laws to amend the hours from 10am to 4pm Monday-Friday to 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday inclusive (excluding public/bank holidays).

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!