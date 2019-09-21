Saturday Sportsbeat

Calls On KCC To Identify Specific Land Banks Where A Cost-Rental Housing Scheme Could Be Implemented.

: 09/21/2019 - 13:30
Author: Eoin Beatty
There are calls for Kildare County Council to identify specific land banks (lands owned by KCC) where a cost-rental housing scheme could be implemented as a means of making the rental market more affordable and accessible to individuals.

The motion proposed by Social Democrats Cllr. Fionnuala Killeen has also asked that the council considers whether a partnership approach or any other model would be appropriate and indicate how soon the roll out of such a scheme throughout the county could be achievable in a Kildare County Council context.

The motion will be discussed at the KCC monthly meeting on Monday.

