KCC Securing A Total Of 44 New Social Homes At Kildare Location.

Kildare County Council is securing a total of 44 new social homes at a specific location in the county.

Of these, 5 arise through Part V arrangements and 39 through a 'turnkey' arrangement with the developer.

To date, funding of €3,139,648 has been provided by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government in respect of housing units delivered to Kildare County Council at this development.

The question was put to minister Eoghan Murphy regarding this issue by Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy.