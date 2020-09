A 29 year old man has been arrested after Gardai from Blanchardstown seized a gun, ammunition and €300,000 worth of cocaine.

The 'Grand Power' make of semi-automatic weapon was discovered during searches at a number of places in West Dublin.

The operation was targeted at people suspected of being involved in serious crime and took place over the last two days.

Officers have detained the man at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

File image: RollingNews