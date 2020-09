A man's in a serious condition in hospital after being attacked with a machete at a house in Co. Waterford overnight.

Gardai say they're investigating an aggravated burglary at a premises in St. Herblain Park at around 3 o'clock this morning.

The victim, who's in his 30s, is being treated at University Hospital Waterford for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this stage and Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

