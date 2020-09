A man in his 40s has died after a crash between a van and a lorry in Co. Tipperary this morning.

It happened on the N24 in Ballynoran at around 7.25am.

The driver of a van was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 60s who was driving a lorry was taken to Waterford University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardai.