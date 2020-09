Sinn Féin have called for the ban on evictions to be brought back.

The party thinks the measures need to be re-installed while level three restrictions are in place.

It's also called for the restoration of the pandemic unemployment payment to 350 euro a week until the end of the year.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin O'Broin thinks the government has to protect people during the further restrictions:

File image: RollingNews