The government says the rising number of cases of COVID-19 around the country, including Kildare, is a cause for concern.

It's after the Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn highlighted Donegal, Louth and Waterford, which all recorded over 100 cases in the last week.

In addition, the government says trends in Limerick, Leitrim, Offaly, Kildare and Wicklow are also concerning.

Government official Liz Canavan says it's not just Dublin where the virus is growing:

File image: RollingNews