Listen: Moving Other Counties To Level 3 "Carefully Considered".

: 09/21/2020 - 16:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Taoiseach says moving other counties to Level 3 restrictions will be 'carefully considered'.

It comes as concerns were raised about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in a number of counties by the government.

Louth, Waterford, Limerick, Kildare, Leitrim, Donegal, Offaly and Wicklow were all highlighted by government officials earlier as a cause for concern.

After the Chief Medical Officer mentioned Donegal, Louth and Waterford yesterday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin says they're being monitored:

