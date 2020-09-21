K Drive

Man Arrested In Connection With Shooting In Limerick Earlier This Year.

: 09/21/2020 - 17:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett


A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Limerick city earlier this year.

A man was shot at Long Pavement, Moyross on June 11th.

A suspect in his 40s was arrested today and is being detained at Henry Street garda station.

 

 

Stock image; Wikipedia

