Opinion Poll Shows Michael D Higgins With A Clear Lead In The Presidential Race.

: 10/21/2018 - 10:24
Author: Eoin Beatty
michael_d_higgins_1.jpg

 

A new poll on the Presidential election shows Michael D Higgins with a clear lead heading into next weeks vote.

The Behaviour and Attitudes survey for the Sunday Times puts the incumbent on 69 percent - a clear advantage over second placed Sean Gallagher on 11.

930 people took part in the poll between October 5th and 16th, so the debate on the Pat Kenny Show on Tuesday night on Virgin Media One was not factored in.

The rest of the candidates sit on single figures - Liadh Ni Riada on 7, Joan Freeman on 6, Gavin Duffy on 4 and Peter Casey on 2.

